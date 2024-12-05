Can anyone realistically challenge SpaceX’s launch supremacy?
Summary
- And if its boss now tries to kill NASA’s own heavy lifter, will that matter?
Elon Musk’s appointment as Donald Trump’s waste-cutter-in-chief involves at least one glaring conflict of interest. A paradigm example of waste, which would be near the top of any cutter’s hit list, is the Space Launch System (SLS), a rocket designed to carry 95-tonne payloads into orbit to support America’s plan to return astronauts to the Moon. Adjusted for inflation, it has so far cost more than $30bn—and has been launched just once. Moreover, it has an obvious and much cheaper commercial rival in the form of Starship, a vehicle with a greater capacity and which, unlike the SLS, is reusable. Starship was developed by SpaceX. But, as the world knows, SpaceX’s boss is Mr Musk.