Can anyone realistically challenge SpaceX’s launch supremacy?

Those are the successes. In rocketry, however, failure is certainly an option. In 2023 Relativity Space, a neighbour of Rocket Lab in Long Beach, tried unsuccessfully to reach orbit with a rocket called Terran 1 that was made largely by 3D printing. It hopes to have another go in 2026 with a modified version, Terran R, which relies less on that novel manufacturing technique. ABL Space Systems in El Segundo, to the north-west of Long Beach, likewise failed in 2023 and has scaled back its ambitions from being an all-comers commercial service to focusing on missile defence. And Astra Space, of Alameda, California, has undergone several corporate reincarnations in the wake of failed launches. It is currently pinning its hopes on what it calls Rocket 4, which has attracted the interest of the Defence Innovation Unit, a part of the Pentagon.