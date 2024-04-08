Industry
Can breaking up Big Tech really help businesses?
Summary
- Consultants for Big Tech say users may not get the same usage experience—and further research is needed before restrictions are enforced.
Microsoft is unbundling its video conferencing platform Teams from the Office suite after a European probe into anti-competitive practices. Bundling of apps is under regulatory scrutiny everywhere. But breaking up Big Tech might not be the magic bullet.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more