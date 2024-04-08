Does India have laws in this regard?

India’s Competition Act, 2002 lays down guidelines on market abuse, covering Big Tech as well—as seen in the Competition Commission investigating Google with regard to its Play Store. In March, the Committee on Digital Competition Law introduced the draft Digital Competition Bill, 2024—which targets Big Tech in terms of unbundling of apps, and dictates how apps can cross-share data. This will directly regulate issues such as the Teams-Office unbundling, which homegrown startups have been demanding for a while now. Google and its Play Store policies have come under direct attention of such laws.