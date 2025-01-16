Mint Primer | Can CCPA change the game for homebuyers?

Can CCPA and Rera work in tandem?

Rera is implemented at a state level. CCPA needs to work on individual cases, along with the regulatory authority in that particular state. This is not going to be easy. If CCPA handles complaints on its own, there could be an overlap with Rera. Much of CCPA’s work of protecting consumers overlaps with that of other regulators too, such as in telecom, aviation and food manufacturing. In real estate, two regulatory authorities engaging in a turf war is not something homebuyers would like to see.