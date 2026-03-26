Can you protect your portfolio against inflation with REITs?

As the financial year comes to a close, many Indian investors are reviewing their portfolios and seeking ways to protect their money from rising prices. Can REITs help? Rents and property values generally increase with inflation, which boosts REIT income. This provides investors with steady earnings that keep pace with rising costs. REITs, therefore, act as a natural hedge against inflation, adding stability to your portfolio and supporting long-term wealth creation through consistent returns and diversification.
Simply put, a REIT functions like a digital landlord. By owning units, you gain a stake in some of India’s most successful office parks and shopping malls. More importantly, you invest in an asset designed to grow in step with inflation.
The secret to a REIT’s resilience lies in how it collects rent. Unlike a shopkeeper who might struggle with rising raw-material costs, a REIT owner benefits from a preset growth engine. Standard commercial leases in India include an internal growth mechanism. Most high-quality tenants, such as global tech giants or major banks, sign long-term lease contracts that include a 12-15% rental escalation clause every three years. This means that even if the economy at large is struggling with high costs, the income from these buildings is contractually mandated to rise. For the investor, this provides a predictable upward ladder for their returns, regardless of market sentiment.
This flight-to-quality is not just a preference but a structural necessity. As these multinational giants consolidate their footprint, they are vacating older buildings in favour of newer campuses. This mass migration has created a supply-demand imbalance that favours landlords of sustainable assets. Sustainable buildings are now commanding rents 5-10 per cent higher than those of non-certified buildings on average. In high-demand markets like Mumbai and Bengaluru, this premium can climb even higher, with some eco-certified assets fetching up to 24% more than the market baseline.
At the heart of the REIT’s appeal is its transparency and the pass-through nature of its cash flows. Under SEBI regulations, REITs are mandated to distribute at least 90% of their Net Distributable Cash Flow (NDCF) to unitholders. A majority of premium leases are triple-net – the tenant pays for taxes, insurance and maintenance – the REIT’s profit margins stay protected even when inflation hits these service costs.
These efficiencies compound the property’s valuation. When a building consumes less water and electricity, its operating margins improve, allowing the REIT to maintain a healthier balance sheet even during inflationary periods. Furthermore, smart buildings utilise real-time data to optimise space usage, often allowing tenants to fit more employees into fewer square feet.
In the present investment climate, stability is about avoiding assets that might become obsolete. As India tightens its environmental and transparency norms, older buildings that aren’t eco-friendly are losing value.
The financial risk of brown discounting – where non-sustainable buildings lose value – is now a reality that institutional investors actively avoid. Modern REITs are countering this by allocating significant capital toward retrofitting older assets with solar panels and high-efficiency glass. Proactively greening portfolios ensures that assets remain attractive to tenants over the next decade, preventing a sudden valuation drop that often hits outdated commercial real estate.
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