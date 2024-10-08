Industry
Australian superannuation funds exploring Indian green energy deals
Utpal Bhaskar 4 min read 08 Oct 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- These funds, also referred to as “Super Fund” have not invested directly so far in India’s green energy space, and dealmakers are seeing growing interest from them on the back of the country’s green energy transition trajectory.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: UniSuper, AustralianSuper and Hostplus are among a host of Australian superannuation funds that are exploring investments in India’s renewable energy industry, two people aware of the development said on condition of anonymity.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less