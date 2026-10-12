Mint Explainer | How the NPPA plans to rein in cancer drug prices

New Delhi: India’s cancer patients could see the prices of many medicines fall by as much as 70% if the government’s proposed cap on trade margins across non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs takes effect.
The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), the country’s drug pricing regulator, on 8 October approved the capping of trade margins at 30% of the maximum retail price (MRP) across non-scheduled anti-cancer medications. The move follows scrutiny by the Supreme Court, which termed tenfold hospital markups in the drug as "carnage" and “broad daylight dacoity”.