Mint Explainer | How the NPPA plans to rein in cancer drug prices

Priyanka Sharma
4 min read12 Oct 2026, 11:45 AM IST
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The intervention is projected to generate recurring annual savings of ₹2,500–3,500 crore for patients and their families by reducing excessive trade margins on covered cancer medicines.
Summary
India’s NPPA has approved capping trade margins on non-scheduled cancer drugs at 30% of MRP, targeting markups that averaged about 170% and reached 700% in some cases. What it means for patients and how will the cap work?

New Delhi: India’s cancer patients could see the prices of many medicines fall by as much as 70% if the government’s proposed cap on trade margins across non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs takes effect.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), the country’s drug pricing regulator, on 8 October approved the capping of trade margins at 30% of the maximum retail price (MRP) across non-scheduled anti-cancer medications. The move follows scrutiny by the Supreme Court, which termed tenfold hospital markups in the drug as "carnage" and “broad daylight dacoity”.

With out-of-pocket spending accounting for nearly 75% of India’s cancer care costs, the move could offer relief to patients who bear much of the financial burden of treatment. Mint explains the development

Why did the Supreme Court intervene, and what figures did it cite?

The Supreme Court took a stern view of steep markups on life-saving cancer medicines, describing the practice as “carnage” and “broad daylight dacoity”.

The court cited a case in which a cancer drug supplied to retailers at a price to retailer (PTR) of 2,700 carried a printed MRP of 27,000. It also flagged instances in which medicines procured by state governments for 1,300 were billed to patients at as much as 32,000.

The disparity raised questions about why the standard 16% retailer margin applicable to scheduled medicines was not being extended to non-scheduled cancer drugs. The court also expressed concern about the burden on patients and publicly funded health schemes.

Questioning why the DPCO’s standard 16% retailer margin on scheduled essential medicines was not applied across all life-saving formulations, the court observed that corporate hospitals and trade channels were profiteering from desperate families and depleting state-reimbursed health schemes.

The government’s proposed 30% trade margin cap is part of its response to the issue. The solicitor general is expected to present the government’s position before the court on Monday.

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What has the NPPA approved, and how will the cap work?

In its 151st meeting held on 8 October, the NPPA approved the Department of Pharmaceuticals’ (DoP) directive to cap trade margins at 30% of MRP.

A 30% margin on MRP translates to a maximum trade markup of 42.86% over the price to stockist (PTS).

Senior officials confirmed that no formal DPCO amendment is required to execute this order, as the Centre is invoking existing extraordinary public-interest powers.

The margin cap applies from the first point of sale (distributor/stockist) right up to the final consumer. To ensure seamless execution, an expert committee under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) held deliberations to draw up a "positive list" of non-scheduled oncology drugs, which will be finalised within this week.

Following this list, the NPPA will convene an authority meeting to formally notify the 30% cap across all covered formulations—spanning branded and generic, domestic and imported, as well as patented and non-patented cancer medicines.

How large is the cancer drug market, and why is the cap needed?

According to official Pharmarack data cited in the minutes of the NPPA meeting, the domestic anti-cancer market comprises approximately 225 drugs and 500 formulations, with a total annual market turnover of around 12,500 crore. Of this, scheduled oncology medicines—covering 63 drugs under the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM 2022)—account for around 2,250 crore and are already regulated by direct ceiling prices.

The remaining market, worth over 10,250 crore, comprises non-scheduled cancer drugs. The NPPA analysis showed that non-scheduled cancer drugs carried an average trade markup of approximately 170%, rocketing up to 700% in certain cases, alongside steep price variations across hospital pharmacies, retail shops, and e-pharmacy channels.

State drug authorities, including those in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Karnataka, as well as patient groups, have raised concerns about large gaps between procurement costs and the prices charged to patients.

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What tangible price relief and annual savings will patients receive?

The NPPA said the intervention is expecteed to reduce printed MRPs by 20-70%, depending on the existing trade structure and markup of individual medicines. Senior officials confirmed that the government has identified approximately 110 additional oncology formulations—including roughly 35 patented drugs—expanding the total regulated oncology pool to well over 150 formulations when combined with earlier lists.

This structural correction is projected to generate estimated recurring annual savings of 2,500 crore to 3,500 crore for patients and their families, curbing out-of-pocket expenses and halting hospital practices that push inflated, high-margin brands over affordable alternatives.

Has this mechanism worked before, and how will the government prevent shortages?

The policy builds on a proven pilot conducted in February 2019, when the NPPA invoked paragraph 19 to cap trade margins at 30% on 42 select non-scheduled oncology drugs. That pilot resulted in price slashes of up to 91% on MRP across 526 brands and delivered 984 crore in recurring annual savings.

To ensure the expanded cap does not trigger artificial shortages or supply shocks, manufacturers of non-scheduled cancer drugs are legally mandated to maintain their current production and supply levels.

Officials also clarified that manufacturers' ex-factory selling prices and topline revenues will not be impacted, as the cap strictly targets intermediate distribution and hospital markups without disincentivising production.

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About the Author

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.

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