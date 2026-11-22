Mumbai: Cancer research is seeing promising advances across multiple fronts. Last week, researchers announced that the experimental pill daraxonrasib has delivered encouraging results for pancreatic cancer. A new vaccine for leukaemia demonstrated similar success in the same week in a larger, late-stage trial. While clinical advancements in hard-to-treat cancers offer promise, the road to actual clinical treatment and sustained improvement remains to be seen. Mint unpacks how promising the new treatments are.
Mint Explainer | How promising are new cancer treatments?
SummaryRecent trial results have renewed interest in targeted drugs and cancer vaccines, including promising findings for pancreatic cancer, leukaemia and melanoma. Could this change cancer drug development?
Mumbai: Cancer research is seeing promising advances across multiple fronts. Last week, researchers announced that the experimental pill daraxonrasib has delivered encouraging results for pancreatic cancer. A new vaccine for leukaemia demonstrated similar success in the same week in a larger, late-stage trial. While clinical advancements in hard-to-treat cancers offer promise, the road to actual clinical treatment and sustained improvement remains to be seen. Mint unpacks how promising the new treatments are.
About the Author
Jessica has been tracking the pharmaceutical, life sciences and healthcare sector for Mint since November 2024. Based in the country's financial capital, she reports on everything to do with health and medicines. This includes corporate action, patent wars, deals, startup activity and consumer trends. She also keeps a keen eye on the ever-evolving world wellness and preventive health, which moves faster than regulation can keep up. She has a deep interest in what the future of health looks like and how science, innovation, policy and company decisions inform and impact the health of citizens. She has been a reporter for five years, working with publications like The Core and News18 prior to this, covering various sectors like automobiles, real estate, energy, sustainability and urban mobility. Jessica has a bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai and a postgraduate diploma in media from Sophia’s College, Mumbai. Her work is driven by a desire to decode how macro decisions and events alter and shape the lives of ordinary people. Drop her a mail or a message to discuss business scoops, exciting new medicines and inventions, or your latest wellness routine.
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