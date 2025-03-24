Industry
Insurers make up add-ons to entice customers into paying more for car insurance
Anshika Kayastha 7 min read 24 Mar 2025, 01:44 PM IST
- Several general insurers now offer extremely competitive pricing and high discounts on their basic products and make up the ticket size through add-ons and value-added features.
MUMBAI : From linking premiums to a customer's driving pattern to incentivizing them to use specific garages, general insurers are making up newer kinds of add-ons or value-added features to make customers pay more while keeping basic premium low.
