Price hikes and premium push: What explains automakers’ latest moves?
Summary
- Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai, and Kia—accounting for nearly 85% of India's passenger vehicle market—have announced price hikes of up to 4%. What explains their latest move amid a subdued passenger car market?
Price hikes by automobile companies will kick in from 1 April, casting a shadow over India's already struggling passenger car market. Struggling with rising prices of key raw materials and nervous over uncertainty created by the US' new auto tariffs, carmakers have shifted focus from the mass market to the high-end segment to maintain profitability.