India backs carbon capture push to shield steel exports from EU carbon tax
Summary
Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy says subsidies and a domestic carbon market could help secure EU recognition under CBAM, though analysts warn the allocation may offer limited near-term relief.
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: The Centre plans to financially support carbon capture technology for India’s steel sector, betting on it as a practical way to cut emissions while protecting exports from the European Union’s (EU) upcoming carbon tax.
