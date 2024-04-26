Carbon emissions are dropping—fast—in Europe
The Economist 5 min read 26 Apr 2024, 09:14 AM IST
Summary
- Thanks to a price mechanism that actually works
“OUR MOST pressing challenge is keeping our planet healthy," declared Ursula von der Leyen on the day she was elected president of the European Commission in July 2019. Five years on, it still ought to be. Global surface temperatures were 1.48°C higher in 2023 than pre-industrial levels, and 2024 is on course to be hotter still. But Russia’s war in Ukraine and the prospect of another Trump presidency get more attention these days.
