Carbon emissions are dropping—fast—in Europe

If things are going so well, though, why is Europe still introducing a raft of other climate policies? A bad reason is a desire to be better safe than sorry. Take cars. EVs in combination with cheap solar energy will make electric driving the more economical option for a large share of drivers. But, apparently not trusting its own carbon price, the solar boom or technological progress, the EU has added emissions standards for vehicles that drop to zero by 2035, and is mulling something similar for lorries. These regulations are not just unnecessary. They create perverse incentives, such as gaming the emissions tests. A study found that 65% of the supposed gains in fuel economy of cars since the introduction of the standards turned out to be false when tested under road conditions.