Carbon Offset Market Opens to Small Southern Timberland Owners
Summary
- Commodity trader Mercuria to buy credits produced by BP’s Finite Carbon
One of the country’s largest forest-carbon firms is launching a platform to enable Southern-timberland owners to sell carbon offsets on properties as small as 40 acres, expanding a market that has mostly been limited to owners of vast wooded tracts.
