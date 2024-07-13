Carbon trading regime is yet to kick in, but the voluntary market is buzzing
Summary
- Even as India works on regulations for formal carbon credit trading market, voluntary trading has taken off led by international renewable energy certificates.
- Sellers include most independent power producers generating clean energy while buyers are MNCs, including Big 4 consultants and IT majors.
MUMBAI , NEW DELHI : Mumbai/New Delhi: The market for voluntary carbon trading is picking up in India, even before the planned rollout of an official mechanism to speed up the decarbonization journey. However, an abundance of carbon certificates due to the flurry of renewable energy projects has dampened their prices, experts said.