Other forms of carbon offsets

Carbon offsets other than I-RECs are yet to take off in India, though there are some green shoots. Climes is planning agroforestry projects in 2,000 acres of degraded land in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra to earn carbon credits. The company will supply local farmers with saplings and facilitate irrigation. Farmers will keep proceeds from the produce and get a share of the earnings from the sale of carbon credits generated from the project, Climes’ co-founder Jayaram said.