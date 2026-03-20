NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: India’s plan to bring its steel industry under a domestic carbon trading market has slowed after inconsistencies surfaced in emissions data collected from steel plants, forcing the government to reverify the baseline needed to set reduction targets and allocate credits, according to two steel ministry officials familiar with the matter.
India’s carbon trading plan for steel industry slows as emissions data gaps force reset
SummaryInconsistent plant-level reporting has derailed baseline setting, delaying India’s carbon trading rollout as policymakers race to align with EU carbon rules and avoid double compliance costs.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: India’s plan to bring its steel industry under a domestic carbon trading market has slowed after inconsistencies surfaced in emissions data collected from steel plants, forcing the government to reverify the baseline needed to set reduction targets and allocate credits, according to two steel ministry officials familiar with the matter.
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