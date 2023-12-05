Careers, fitness, travel: Gen Z’s top pursuits, says Instagram survey
Youngsters, chiefly those in their 20s, have ranked health, careers, and travel as their top priorities for 2024, per this global survey, while also focusing on self-improvement. Gen Zers in India stand out, with a sharp eye on careers and starting their own businesses to create wealth
From food to sport and films, pop culture trends in India are being driven by Gen Zers, or those born between 1996 and 2010, given how closely their identities are linked to the growth of digital media.
