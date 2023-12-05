Careers, fitness, travel: Gen Z’s top pursuits, says Instagram survey

From food to sport and films, pop culture trends in India are being driven by Gen Zers, or those born between 1996 and 2010, given how closely their identities are linked to the growth of digital media.

A new survey by Instagram spanning the US, the UK, Brazil, India, and South Korea, covering questions on Gen Z’s perception of work, relationships, fashion, beauty, food, and social media, shows their inclination to embrace and explore emerging trends, the social media platform said in a statement.

From ayurvedic ingredients to vegan products, plant-based meats, and adaptogens (typically herbs), Gen Zers in India are most excited to try a diverse range of foods, according to the survey. Further, they have ranked staying healthy, exploring career paths, and travelling as their top priorities for 2024.

In fact, unlike youngsters in other nations, Gen Zers in India exhibit a stronger focus on their career pursuits. They also believe starting their own business to be the best way to achieve wealth.

Around 43% of those surveyed also expressed hope that 2024 would be a period of self-improvement, investing in their personal growth and development.

“Across genres and interests, Gen Z in India show the strongest skew in adopting them. So be it in food, fashion or beauty, they’re the most eager to try new trends, and open to creative ideas and expression," said Paras Sharma, director and head of content and community partnerships at Meta, which owns Instagram.

Among various regions, Indian Gen Zers demonstrated a greater enthusiasm for creatively showcasing fashion trends, per the survey. About 44% of the respondents from India have said they are interested in DIY (do-it-yourself) fashion and wearing clothes in unexpected ways. A fourth of the GenZers said their favourite beauty trend was getting a new hairstyle.

Most of the respondents from India also align with a specific fandom, ranging from music aficionados such as the BTS army, Swifties, AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal, and Anirudh Ravichander, to gaming enthusiasts invested in Minecraft, Fortnite, Call of Duty, and Roblox, the survey results show.

Sports-wise, their affiliations span the Indian cricket team, the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings IPL teams, and the Barcelona and Real Madrid football teams. India has the highest percentage of sports superfans, as compared to Gen Zers from other countries.

Be it from celebrities, athletes or creators, what Gen Zers seek most is relatability. This holds true globally, as it does in India. Specifically for Indian Gen Zers, they look forward to more content with life advice, more everyday ‘day-in-the-life-of’ content, and content relating to their professions.

“Their practical approach reveals a focus and deliberate investment in self-improvement," said Sharma. “This shared trait among Gen Z across various countries indicates a collective aspiration for self-growth in 2024."

