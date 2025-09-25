Carl Pei’s CMF to headquarter in India after $100-mn JV with Optiemus
CMF, a sub-brand of Nothing, has established its headquarters in India following a $100 million joint venture with Optiemus Infracom. This strategic move aims to enhance local manufacturing and design capabilities, targeting both domestic and global markets.
New Delhi: In a first for India’s smartphone market, a global player is setting up its headquarters in the country. CMF, the fast-growing sub-brand of UK-based Nothing, on Thursday announced it is now an independent entity with a new home base in India. The move, an outcome of a $100-million joint venture with local electronics manufacturer Optiemus Infracom, positions CMF to leverage India's manufacturing ecosystem to make for India and for the world.