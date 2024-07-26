KKR's roll call for EuroSchool chain tempts Carlyle, Partners, EQT, CPPIB
Summary
- Investors conduct due diligence for Lighthouse Learning, which operates EuroSchool, Billabong, Centrepoint, Kangaroo Kids and Heritage Xperiential. A deal is likely at $700-900 million.
Private equity firms Carlyle, EQT and Partners Group and pension fund Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) are conducting due diligence for a full buyout of EuroSchool chain operator Lighthouse Learnings from KKR, three people aware of the matter said.