KKR's roll call for EuroSchool chain tempts Carlyle, Partners, EQT, CPPIB

India's education system is one of the largest in the world with more than 1.46 million schools and 230 million students participating in modern K-12 education, according to a report by Invest India. In 2020, the sector was estimated to be worth $117 billion, and is expected to reach $313 billion by FY30. With 25 million children born every year, India’s pre-school market is expected to grow by $7.35 billion by 2028, with a compounded annual growth rate of 11.2% during 2023-2028. The number of private schools in the country has increased from 325,760 in 2018-19 to 335,844 in 2021-22.