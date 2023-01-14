CBIC gives clarification on GST on SUVs1 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2023, 09:06 AM IST
- The tax authority clarified that GST compensation cess at the rate of 22% is applicable on motor vehicles which satisfy all four specifications it has outlined
NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Friday issued a set of instructions to senior field officers clarifying the tax and cess rates applicable on items like sports utility vehicles (SUVs) as decided by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council in December.