Law changes on cards for quick CCI nod for distressed asset sales after SC order
Summary
- The SC's judgement overruled a 2023 order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal that had said that while the approval of the CCI was mandatory under the proviso to section 31(4) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, obtaining it before the approval by the CoC was not necessary.
New Delhi: The government is exploring urgent legislative changes to ensure swift approvals from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for the sale of distressed assets after a Supreme Court (SC) order cast a cloud over bankruptcy rescues, two people informed of the development said. The apex court had mandated a 'non-negotiable' prior CCI nod for resolution plans containing an acquisition or merger, as well as full-fledged investigations into deals posing competition concerns.