Law changes on cards for quick CCI nod for distressed asset sales after SC order

“The dissenting opinion in the ruling could be a more balanced approach. It argues that CCI approval should be a prerequisite for National Company Law Tribunal approval, not committee of creditors’ consideration. It rightly notes that it is for the NCLT to decide on whether a bid is legally compliant or not. In this way, the timelines under both these regimes run concurrently. In case of any undue delays in the CCI process, the bidder will also have an opportunity to make appropriate representations before the NCLT," said Gangal.