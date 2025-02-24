Industry
Frivolous appeals hold up CCI penalties. Stricter rules may make that tougher
Summary
- The competition watchdog plans to issue demand notice along with the order holding an erring party guilty.
New Delhi: India's competition watchdog has cleared stricter penalty recovery rules to prevent erring parties from delaying payments by filing frivolous appeals, according to two people aware of the development.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more