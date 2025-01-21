CCI's WhatsApp order revives question on regulatory turf
Summary
- CCI's order barred WhatsApp from sharing user data with other Meta companies, citing violations of competition law. However, under India's new digital personal data protection law, it is the Data Protection Board of India which regulates matters on data sharing.
A Competition Commission of India (CCI) order against Meta Platforms Inc. in November over its messaging application WhatsApp’s 2021 privacy policy update has revived questions of overlapping jurisdictions between sectoral regulators and CCI, two persons informed about the development said.