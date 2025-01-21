CCI's WhatsApp order revives question on regulatory turf

“Regulatory bodies like CCI may have a concern about the use of data by businesses, but whether the remedy for that can be a complete prohibition, even when the user is agreeing to it, is a questionable premise because it could have an unintentional impact on user interest. While we completely understand CCI may be looking for innovative remedies against anti-competitive conduct, where penalty alone may not prove to be a disincentive, prohibiting data sharing even when the user is actively consenting can impact interests of small businesses given that startups and other small businesses would potentially benefit from data sharing and targeting advertisements," said Kulkarni.