CCPA cracks down on e-commerce giants over illegal walkie-talkie sales over security concerns
SummaryAccording to CCPA’s preliminary findings, the scale of such listings was widespread—with 467 listings on Amazon, 314 on Flipkart, 489 on Meesho, and 423 on TradeIndia.
New Delhi: The consumer regulator has issued notices to major e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, OLX, Facebook and IndiaMart for allowing the illegal sale of walkie-talkies operating in licensed frequency bands without mandatory regulatory disclosures.