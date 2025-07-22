Consumer watchdog to turn the screws on hotels and online aggregators making false claims
The Central Consumer Protection Authority plans to hold hotels and digital aggregators accountable for false listings and unmet service promises, marking a push for stricter checks on online accommodation booking platforms and consumer redressal.
New Delhi: Online travel aggregators often get away with blaming hotels for misleading consumers, but they may not be able to for too long. If the hotel room you booked via a travel aggregator falls short of what was promised online, India’s consumer protection watchdog wants to hold the booking platform accountable.
While properties making misleading claims would have to be delisted from platforms such as MakeMyTrip, EaseMyTrip, and Yatra, the Central Consumer Protection Authority also plans to fix responsibility on aggregators that fail to vet property claims or don’t act on consumer complaints.