CDRI to unveil telecom resilience study at CoP 29
CDRI also plans to launch the second call of the Infrastructure for Resilient Island States next month in Antigua Barbuda to continue assisting small island developing states and incorporate it in its CoP29 agenda.
The India-led Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) will unveil its new study on building disaster resilient telecommunications infrastructure and a new set of funding recipients for small island countries (SIDs) at the next CoP climate conference.
