India’s top drug regulator cracks the whip on similar sounding brand names
Summary
- This move comes after the order of the Delhi High Court in 2022 on an issue related to a medication error where two different drugs got approval under same brand name
New Delhi: The top drug regulator is planning to direct all drug makers to upload formulation details along with the brand names on its Sugam portal to check the problem of drugs having similar brand names.
