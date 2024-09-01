Also Read | Drugs licence approval only if you show good manufacturing practices: DCGI

“The data base of all the products with brand names in Sugam Portal may be made accessible to the general public, so that when application for endorsement of brand name is submitted to SLA, they can search the existing brand names from this data base of CDSCO along with the trade mark registry, literature and reference books on details of Drug Formulation in India and Internet, such or similar brand names or trade name is not already in existence with respect to any drug in the country and the proposed brand names or trade names shall not lead to any confusion or deception in the market," said the minutes reviewed by Mint.