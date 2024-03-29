CEA issues norms to ensure quality control in raw materials of cables, conductors
The move aligns with the government's aim to enhance product quality in the power sector, promote Indian manufacturing, encourage 'Made in India' products
The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has issued an advisory urging power sector companies to rigorously adhere to quality control orders and established standards for materials like aluminium ingots, wire rods, and wires, crucial for manufacturing conductors and cables.