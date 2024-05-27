Industry
Celebrities' legal fight for intellectual property: A double-edged sword
Krishna Yadav 4 min read 27 May 2024, 03:28 PM IST
SummaryWhile protecting celebrity IP is important, experts advocate for a balanced approach to support creativity and innovation in digital content. Clear communication and legal understanding can help navigate these challenges effectively.
What if memes, viral videos, and satirical posts become relics of the past?
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less