Industry
Celebrity brands: How Katrina Kaif bested Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone at the checkout counter
Sowmya Ramasubramanian 10 min read 27 Mar 2025, 07:40 PM IST
Summary
- Anushka Sharma’s apparel brand ‘Nush’ and Salman Khan’s ‘Being Human’ all started out with a bang but barely whimper today. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif’s cosmetics brand Kay Beauty is raking in the moolah. So, why is it that most celebrity brands sink and only the odd one soars? Read on to find out.
Bengaluru: In 2017, amid much fanfare, Anushka Sharma launched ‘Nush’, a clothing line for young women touted as a mix of comfort and style. At the event unveiling the line, the Bollywood actress claimed she had put in long hours to get things just right—so much so that her mother had to remind her to eat. “I have personally taken an interest in the styles of Nush, so there’s a bit of myself in all the outfits," she told Vogue magazine, suggesting she was closely involved in the designing process.
