Industry
Cement makers hike discounts after Adani foray: Report
Summary
- Ambuja Cements and ACC, the companies purchased by the Adani Group, gradually reduced discounts
As competition in India’s cement sector heated up with the entrance of the Adani Group in September 2022, top manufacturers bumped up discounts to maintain market share, according to a report from British wealth manager Investec.
