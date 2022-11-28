Cement industry margins set to contract in FY23; price hikes imminent

CareEdge expects cement prices at pan-India level to rise an average 3.5-4% on the high base of FY22. Though this is not enough to completely offset the cost pressures but these partial hikes in realisations will limit the contraction in operating margin to a certain extent. While players have announced price hikes across regions in November in the range of ₹15-20 per bag, the absorption and sustainability of these hikes are key monitorables.