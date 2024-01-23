Cement makers in for another wave of strong demand: Crisil

India’s cement industry is gearing up to augment its capacity by 150-160 million tonnes per annum over the next five financial years to leverage an anticipated surge in demand from the infrastructure and housing sectors, according to Crisil’s market research and analytics unit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“As much as 70-75 mt of the capacity addition is expected to be commissioned next fiscal (year), with 50-55% concentrated in the eastern and central regions," the research firm said in a report on Tuesday. “Large players will account for 50-55% of the planned capacity addition."

The cement industry currently has a capacity for manufacturing 595 mtpa; of which about 119 mtpa were added in the previous five fiscal years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Robust demand in the previous two fiscal years “bolstered the balance sheets of large (cement) players and some mid-sized ones with strong market presence, prompting them to expand capacity on the back of healthy cash accrual and credit profile," Crisil said.

The research firm expects demand for cement in this fiscal year to grow at 10-12% on the back of the government’s push for affordable housing and pre-election spending on infrastructure.

But incremental supply and heightened competition will limit growth in prices to 0-1%, with cement prices remaining at ₹390-395 for a bag of 50 kg, Crisil said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Cement prices slipped marginally, by 1%, during April-December 2023, marking a trend reversal after four years of growth between fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2023 at a compound annual growth rate of 4%," said Miren Lodha, director-research, at Crisil Market Intelligence and Analytics.

“With cement makers adding 35-40 mtpa of capacity this fiscal (year), the highest in more than a decade, and acquired capacities being ramped up, a significant increase in supply would test market discipline and restrict the increase in prices to only 0-1%," he said.

Crisil expects the industry to register moderate growth of 4-6% in 2024-25, given the high base of the previous three fiscal years and because of rising raw material costs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Crisil expects power and fuel costs for the cement industry to decrease by 13-15% this fiscal year because of softening crude oil and coal prices. “Prices of petcoke and imported non-coking coal—key fuels used for making cement–have softened 30% and 50% (year-on-year), respectively, as of December this fiscal," it said.

Freight expenditure is also expected to drop by 0-2% because of higher volumes and moderation in diesel prices.

“Softening of power, fuel and freight costs, which account for 50% of the total production cost, has provided a breather to (cement) manufacturers amid steady realizations," said Sehul Bhatt, associate director-research, at Crisil Market Intelligence and Analytics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Hence, lower costs, steady prices and healthy volumes will expand the sector’s operating margin by 300-350 basis points to 16.5-18.5% this fiscal. The rebound in profitability comes after a contraction of 620 bps last fiscal due to higher petcoke and coal prices," he added.

High energy costs in the previous two fiscal years had affected business for several cement manufacturers, allowing large companies to acquire those struggling to compete.

“The capacity share of large players increased to 48% in fiscal 2023 from 45% in fiscal 2018. A slew of mergers and acquisitions in the sector over this period resulted in a transfer of 110-115 mtpa capacity, of which large players acquired 43-45 mtpa. Further, their organic capacity addition stood at 50-52 mtpa," Crisil said in its statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The pace of consolidation has accelerated this fiscal year, it added, with more than 20 mtpa of capacity acquired between April and December. The research firm expects this trend to persist as cement manufacturers continue expanding capacity.

