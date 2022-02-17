OPEN APP
Cement makers should make more disclosures on decarbonisation plans: Report

Major Indian cement companies have adopted science-based targets to achieve their long-term climate goals in line with the Paris agreement. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint  (Priyanka Parashar/Mint)Premium
 Updated: 17 Feb 2022, 04:09 PM IST Rituraj Baruah

  • Business strategies of Indian cement companies will witness many changes as they progress towards achieving net-zero emissions by mid-century, Kotak Institutional Equities said

New Delhi: With India setting ambitious targets for carbon neutrality, cement manufacturers need to make more disclosures on their decarbonisation roadmap and capital-allocation plans to achieve climate action goals, said a report by Kotak Institutional Equities.

Noting that major Indian cement companies have adopted science-based targets to achieve their long-term climate goals in line with the Paris agreement and also announced their ambitious medium-term (2030-32) emission targets, the report said that increased disclosures and right capital allocation on green or efficiency projects, could lead to re-rating of these companies.

"We highlight the need for increased disclosure from the companies on their decarbonisation roadmap and capital-allocation strategy action plans for achieving the climate goals," it said.

According to Kotak, business strategies of Indian cement companies will witness many changes as they progress towards achieving net-zero emissions by mid-century.

Cement manufacturers will have to implement explicit carbon pricing to incentivise low-carbon action, focus more on cost-effective conventional levers in the near term to improve profitability, and introduce new capital-intensive technologies to drive consolidation in the industry over the medium to long term.

