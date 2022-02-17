Cement makers should make more disclosures on decarbonisation plans: Report

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Business strategies of Indian cement companies will witness many changes as they progress towards achieving net-zero emissions by mid-century, Kotak Institutional Equities said
New Delhi: With India setting ambitious targets for carbon neutrality, cement manufacturers need to make more disclosures on their decarbonisation roadmap and capital-allocation plans to achieve climate action goals, said a report by Kotak Institutional Equities.
Noting that major Indian cement companies have adopted science-based targets to achieve their long-term climate goals in line with the Paris agreement and also announced their ambitious medium-term (2030-32) emission targets, the report said that increased disclosures and right capital allocation on green or efficiency projects, could lead to re-rating of these companies.
"We highlight the need for increased disclosure from the companies on their decarbonisation roadmap and capital-allocation strategy action plans for achieving the climate goals," it said.
According to Kotak, business strategies of Indian cement companies will witness many changes as they progress towards achieving net-zero emissions by mid-century.
Cement manufacturers will have to implement explicit carbon pricing to incentivise low-carbon action, focus more on cost-effective conventional levers in the near term to improve profitability, and introduce new capital-intensive technologies to drive consolidation in the industry over the medium to long term.
