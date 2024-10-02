Industry
Music concerts, sports events: How top liquor brands drew ire over surrogate ads
Dhirendra Kumar 5 min read 02 Oct 2024, 06:40 AM IST
Summary
- The Central Consumer Protection Authority has issued notices to Bacardi, known for its popular white rum, Pernod Ricard, United Breweries, Radico Khaitan, and William Grant & Sons, asking them to explain why action should not be taken against them for violating regulations.
New Delhi: India's apex consumer protection body has pulled up leading foreign and Indian liquor makers over so-called surrogate advertisements, in which liquor brands piggyback non-alcohol products.
