Industry
India cuts new highway target for FY26. But it is for the better
Summary
- The Centre plans to complete work on 3,300 km of access-controlled highways in FY26, doubling the length from 2,474 km as of December, as the focus shits to improving high-speed connectivity
India plans to double the length of high-speed roads in the coming fiscal and target less of two- and four-land highways as the focus shifts to offering faster connectivity between key economic centres across the country.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more