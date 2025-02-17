India cuts new highway target for FY26. But it is for the better

India has the world’s second largest road network, with national highways (NH) spanning 146,195 km, forming the primary arterial grid of the country. The NH network has grown 60% in the past decade, rising from 91,287 km in 2014 to 146,195 km currently. The length of national high-speed corridors (HSC) has increased from 93 km in 2014 to 2,474 km at present. The length of four-lane and above national highways (excluding HSCs) has more than doubled, expanding from 18,278 km in 2014 to 45,947 km at present.