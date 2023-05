New Delhi: The government has appointed senior civil servant Ravneet Kaur as the chairperson of Competition Commission of India (CCI), two persons aware about the development said citing an official order.

Kaur belongs to the 1968 batch of Indian Administrative Service officers. As per information available, Kaur is currently serving as additional chief secretary in the Punjab government.

Kaur has been appointed for a period of five years or till she reaches the age of 65, one of the persons quoted above said on condition of anonymity.

With the appointment, the competition watchdog gets a major impetus as it helps fulfill the requirement of having three members to adjudicate on matters. CCI has been unable to issue orders, except in the case of mergers and approvals, for not being able to meet quorum requirement.

The government is also in the process of hiring more members to CCI anticipating future retirement of members in the Commission so that there is no regulatory gap.

The top post at CCI fell vacant after Ashok Kumar Gupta demitted the chairman’s office on 25 October 2022, having completed his four-year term. Later the government gave member Sangeeta Verma the charge of acting chairperson and also invited applications for three more members. CCI has to have a chairperson and not less than two and not more than six other members, as per the Competition Act.

With the government stepping up the regulatory mandate of CCI with the latest amendments to the law, adding more manpower and infrastructure to CCI has become important. The amendments to Competition Act earlier this year has brought certain transactions meeting specified value threshold of acquisitions under CCI's purview. Also, CCI is now empowered to get into negotiated settlements with businesses and other parties in cases of anti-competitive agreements and abuse of dominance.