The Centre on Monday moved to curb imports of Chinese solar cells, stating that only specific models from approved manufacturers can be supplied to government-supported projects beginning 1 June, 2026. The Union ministry of new and renewable energy attributed its decision to the increase in domestic capacity to make solar cells.

The move aligns with steps to lower the reliance on Chinese supplies and develop an indigenous solar supply chain. High import duty on modules and cells, the ALMM, and PLI schemes for the solar module ecosystem are all steps taken in this direction over the past few years.

Also read | India to decide on non-tariff barriers on solar cell imports to boost production

On 15 April, Mint first reported that Centre may bring solar cell imports under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM), which is a list featuring the names of the models and manufacturers of solar modules.

In an order issued on Monday evening, the ministry said: "With installed capacity of solar PV cells in the country expected to increase substantially in next year, it has been proposed to issue List-II of solar PV cells under ALMM, which shall be effective from 1st June 2026."

Sticking to list It noted that as the order comes to effect only such solar PV modules will remain in ALMM list 1, (the list dedicated for solar PV modules) which are using solar PV cells from ALMM List-II (for solar PV cells). Further, the solar PV module manufacturers who fail to comply to this condition, will be liable to be delisted from ALMM List-1 (for solar PV modules).

Further, after 31 May 2026, there would be a separate list under ALMM, which would contain such solar PV modules which are enlisted in ALMM but do not use solar PV cells from the list for solar PV cells and these modules would be used for projects with exemptions.

Also read | Can solar cells energize your investment portfolio? The order further said that the procedural guidelines for enlistment of models and manufacturers of solar PV cells under ALMM List-II (for Solar PV Cells) will be issued subsequently.

The list for solar modules was kept in abeyance for a year and was implemented this year staring starting 1 April. Goods made by firms on the ALMM list can be sourced for government-supported schemes and projects where electricity discoms procure electricity. Manufacturers and solar modules are approved by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the ministry of new and renewable energy.