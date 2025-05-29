Centre tells e-commerce firms to hold on annual audit of ‘dark patterns’
A joint committee of government officials, industry leaders, and consumer groups will be formed to monitor compliance and review the audit reports, minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters after holding a stakeholder consultation on dark patterns.
NEW DELHI : The government has told e-commerce firms to hold annual internal audits to detect and remove deceptive online practices known as dark patterns, as part of a “joint strategy" to protect consumer rights in the digital economy, consumer affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.