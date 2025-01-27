Industry
Centre seeks names of Muslim doctors from states to accompany Hajj pilgrims
Summary
- The nominee should be a serving Muslim permanent employee in government health facilities in the age bracket of 25-55 years for doctors, and 25-45 years for paramedics.
New Delhi: The ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) has written to states and Union territories (UTs), seeking names of serving Muslim male and female doctors as well as paramedics to accompany Indian Hajj pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more