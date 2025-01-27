Centre seeks names of Muslim doctors from states to accompany Hajj pilgrims

“As is already known, the pilgrims would be provided healthcare in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the health facilities along the pilgrimage route. These health facilities would be manned by the doctors and paramedics working in the health facilities of the government at the Centre and state/UT level, medical and dental colleges, and in various institutes of India. The period of deputation will be approximately 2-3 months tentaively from mid of April to mid of June 2025," Srivastava said.