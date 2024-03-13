Centre launches 500 crore scheme to promote EV sales till July

New Delhi: The Union ministry of heavy industries on Wednesday launched the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme 2024 to support sales of electric vehicles till July with an outlay of ₹500 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This comes just before the ₹10,000 crore Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME) II scheme ends on 31 March.

Under this new scheme, incentives worth ₹333.39 crore have been set aside for electric two-wheelers. The allocation for e-rickshaws and e-carts stands at ₹33.97 crore. Another ₹126.19 crore would go to promote sales of electric three wheelers with speeds higher than 25 kilometres per hour, known as L5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Incentives, however, would not be provided for four wheelers. Subsidies under FAME II are available for four-wheeled vehicles.

On 7 March, CNBC TV18 had first reported that the government has allocated ₹500 crore to cover subsidies for EV sales till July 31, 2024.

The new scheme would offer a subsidy of ₹10,000 per electric two-wheeler, ₹25,000 per e-rickshaws and e-carts and ₹50,000 per heavy electric three wheelers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Through this newly launched ₹500 crore scheme, the ministry of heavy industries reiterates its commitment towards e-mobility," said the union minister for heavy industries, Mahendra Nath Pandey.

The ministry had formulated FAME India Phase II scheme for a period of five years commencing from April 1, 2019 with a total budgetary support of ₹10,000 crore.

According to data from the National Automotive Board, so far under phase-II of FAME scheme, nearly 1.47 million vehicles have been sold, including 1.3 million two wheelers, 150,613 three-wheelers and 18,794 four wheelers. The government is yet to take a finalize on the third phase of the scheme. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!